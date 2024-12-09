3 children among 4 injured in rollover crash near Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three children and one adult were injured in a rollover crash Sunday evening on the city's South Side.

The two-car crash happened around in the 300 block of West 35th Street near Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago fire officials said.

The exact cause of the crash near the White Sox stadium was not yet known, but video of the scene showed a blue vehicle that had rolled onto its roof.

A man in one vehicle involved in the crash was taken to a hospital in fair condition, CFD said.

The three injured children were all in the other vehicle involved in the crash, officials said. One child was taken to Comer Children's' Hospital in fair condition. The conditions of the two other injured children were not yet known.

Adults who were in the car with the children were not injured, CFD said.

No further information was immediately available.