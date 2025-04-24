81-year-old woman killed, 3 injured in Morgan Park crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash claimed the life of a woman on the city's South Side on Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The crash happened at about 9:47 p.m. on Halsted Street near 110th Street in Morgan Park, police said.

A 26-year-old woman was driving an SUV southbound on Halsted when it crashed into a blue car heading eastbound, Chicago police said.

The driver of the blue car was an 81-year-old woman, police said. She died at an area hospital due to body trauma, police said.

The 26-year-old driver was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

Two other women, 46 and 51, were also in the blue car; both were treated for injuries related to the crash. Both are also expected to be OK.

Chicago police have not announced any charges or citations related to the crash.