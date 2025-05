Car hits, damages barrier wall outside Midway Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car slammed into the barrier wall outside Midway Airport early Sunday morning.

Chicago police responded to the scene of the crash on the city's Southwest Side.

Significant damage to the wall could be seen.

The crash happened on the north side of the airport along 55th Street.

Chicago police did not provide any further information about the crash.

There was no word of any serious injuries.