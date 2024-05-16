Garbage truck driver rescued after hitting semi on SW Side; hazmat response for fuel spill, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hazmat response was called and a driver was rescued by firefighters after a garbage truck crashed into a semi Thursday afternoon on the city's Southwest Side.

The crash happened near West 31st Street on South Western Avenue.

A garbage truck sideswiped a semi at the location, Chicago fire officials said. The driver of the garbage truck was then pinned inside of the truck.

Firefighters rescued the driver from the truck. He was transported to a hospital, and his condition was not immediately known.

A hazmat response was called by CFD because of a diesel fuel spill.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.