3 cops injured after woman allegedly crashes into CPD squad car in Gresham, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three police officers were hurt after a woman allegedly crashed into a CPD squad car on the city's South Side.
The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. 83rd Street on Saturday, police said.
A CPD squad car was crossing an intersection eastbound on 83rd Street when a Kia sedan crashed into the squad car, police said.
A 23-year-old woman allegedly ignored a traffic light and caused the crash, police said.
Video shows the squad car on its side and pinned into a fence.
The driver of the Kia was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.
Three police officers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said citations are pending.