3 cops injured after woman allegedly crashes into CPD squad car in Gresham, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 19, 2025 12:49PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three police officers were hurt after a woman allegedly crashed into a CPD squad car on the city's South Side.

The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. 83rd Street on Saturday, police said.

A CPD squad car was crossing an intersection eastbound on 83rd Street when a Kia sedan crashed into the squad car, police said.

A 23-year-old woman allegedly ignored a traffic light and caused the crash, police said.

Video shows the squad car on its side and pinned into a fence.

The driver of the Kia was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.

Three police officers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said citations are pending.

