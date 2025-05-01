Woman killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash identified by officials

One person was killed and another critically injured in a South Side crash along South DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials have identified an 18-year-old who died after a car crashed into a tree on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The crash happened on Tuesday at about 4:56 p.m. in the 2900-block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old man was driving a black sedan south when he allegedly lost control and hit a tree, police said.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A female passenger died in the crash, police said.

She was identified as Vivien Cristal Mejia Marquez by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Major Accident detectives are investigating.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.