Woman injured in I-57 hit-and-run crash, ISP, IDOT say; NB lanes closed at 111th

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was struck and injured in a hit-and-run crash on I-57 on the South Side Monday morning, illinois State Police and IDOT said.
Police said the woman was struck in the northbound I-57 lanes at 111th Street. Her condition is not known.
Police said the woman is a motorist and her disabled vehicle is on the side of the road.
IDOT said it is a hit-and-run crash.
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check the latest traffic information on our live map
All northbound lanes of I-57 are shut down and traffic is being diverted off at 119th Street.