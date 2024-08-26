WATCH LIVE

Woman injured in I-57 hit-and-run crash, ISP, IDOT say; NB lanes closed at 111th

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, August 26, 2024 10:14AM
Woman injured in I-57 hit-and-run crash
Illinois State Police and IDOT said a woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash on I-57 Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was struck and injured in a hit-and-run crash on I-57 on the South Side Monday morning, illinois State Police and IDOT said.

Police said the woman was struck in the northbound I-57 lanes at 111th Street. Her condition is not known.

Police said the woman is a motorist and her disabled vehicle is on the side of the road.

IDOT said it is a hit-and-run crash.

All northbound lanes of I-57 are shut down and traffic is being diverted off at 119th Street.

