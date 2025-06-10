Armed thieves rob 4 people within 30 minutes in Lakeview, DePaul's Lincoln Park Campus, police say

At least four people were robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side on Monday night, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A series of armed robberies targeted people in several North Side neighborhoods on Monday evening.

The victims were outside or walking outside when they were robbed at gunpoint by two offenders, according to Chicago police.

The incidents happened at the following locations, according to police:

- 3400-block of N. Broadway at 11:30 p.m.

- 2800 block of N. Pine Grove at 11:45 p.m.

- 700 block of W. Roscoe at 11:51 p.m.

- 2300 block of N. Sheffield at DePaul's Lincoln Park campus at about 12:05 a.m.

All the victims complied with the offenders. No one was hurt during the attacks, police said.

Investigators have not said if there's any indication that the armed robberies are linked or committed by the same people.

No one is in custody and no arrests have been made.

