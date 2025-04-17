CTA Red Line trains bypassing Garfield station due to police activity, officials say

CTA Red Line trains bypassed the Garfield station on the South Side Wednesday night due to Chicago police activity, officials said.

CTA Red Line trains bypassed the Garfield station on the South Side Wednesday night due to Chicago police activity, officials said.

CTA Red Line trains bypassed the Garfield station on the South Side Wednesday night due to Chicago police activity, officials said.

CTA Red Line trains bypassed the Garfield station on the South Side Wednesday night due to Chicago police activity, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red Line service was disrupted Wednesday evening at a station on the South Side due to police activity.

Trains were bypassing the Garfield station at Garfield Boulevard near Fuller Park and Englewood, CTA officials said.

The exact nature of the police activity was not yet known.

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood