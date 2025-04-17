24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

CTA Red Line trains bypassing Garfield station due to police activity, officials say

ByCate Cauguiran and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 17, 2025 3:16AM
CTA trains bypassing South Side station due to police activity
CTA Red Line trains bypassed the Garfield station on the South Side Wednesday night due to Chicago police activity, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red Line service was disrupted Wednesday evening at a station on the South Side due to police activity.

Trains were bypassing the Garfield station at Garfield Boulevard near Fuller Park and Englewood, CTA officials said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The exact nature of the police activity was not yet known.

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW