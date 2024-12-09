24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 charged after man carjacked at gun point in Goose Island, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 9, 2024 3:46PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two 18-year-olds were arrested after allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint on Sunday night, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Chicago police said a 25-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint at about 8 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Blackhawk. in the Goose Island neighborhood.

Illinois State Police said they the blue Toyota Camry that had been allegedly stolen on I-94 heading southbound near 71st Street.

A car chase began until the Toyota crashed in near 87th Street and State Street, ISP said. Two suspects started to runaway by foot until they were arrested.

Chicago police identified the suspects as David Brantley,18, of Hazel Crest and Tayvon Andrews,18, of Chicago.

Brantly is facing four felonies for vehicular hijacking, aggravated fleeing, possessing a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

Andrews is facing two felony counts for vehicular hijacking, possessing a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

Both were due in court on Monday.

Chicago police and ISP are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW