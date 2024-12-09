2 charged after man carjacked at gun point in Goose Island, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two 18-year-olds were arrested after allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint on Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said a 25-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint at about 8 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Blackhawk. in the Goose Island neighborhood.

Illinois State Police said they the blue Toyota Camry that had been allegedly stolen on I-94 heading southbound near 71st Street.

A car chase began until the Toyota crashed in near 87th Street and State Street, ISP said. Two suspects started to runaway by foot until they were arrested.

Chicago police identified the suspects as David Brantley,18, of Hazel Crest and Tayvon Andrews,18, of Chicago.

Brantly is facing four felonies for vehicular hijacking, aggravated fleeing, possessing a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

Andrews is facing two felony counts for vehicular hijacking, possessing a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

Both were due in court on Monday.

Chicago police and ISP are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood