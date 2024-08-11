Driver wanted in South Loop hit-and-run, Chicago police release photos

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the driver that struck a man riding a scooter last month.

A man, 45 was riding a scooter across Ruble Street on July 26th around 5:56 p.m. when he was struck by a Black Dodge Charger in the 600-block of Taylor.

The victim suffered serious personal injuries from the hit-and-run, according to police.

Chicago police said the suspect vehicle is a black Dodge Charger with Illinois License plate number "ER88171."

Chicago Police Department

Police added that the car's front passenger windshield was damaged.

The car was last seen driving westbound on 71st Street and Halsted Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Chicago Police Department

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

