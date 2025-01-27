Man found dead in basement in Norwood Park, CPD investigating as homicide

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 63-year-old man has been identified after being found dead in a basement on the city's far Northwest Side.

Chicago police said they responded to a call at a home in the 7600-block of Talcott Avenue on Sunday at about 10:50 p.m.

A witness told Chicago police they found the man in a basement bedroom in Norwood Park.

The man died at the scene, according to Chicago police.

The medical examiner identified him as George Levin of Chicago.

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been revealed.

However, Chicago police are conducting a homicide investigation.

No one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood