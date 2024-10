Man found shot to death in Burnside home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

A 39-year-old man was found inside a home in the 800-block of E. 89th Place in the Burnside neighborhood on Sunday.

Chicago police said the man was found at about 6:27 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He died at the scene.

CPD detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

No one is in custody.

