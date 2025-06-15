Man shot while trying to stop suspect breaking into car in Portage Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man was shot as he tried to stop someone from breaking into his car on Saturday.

The shooting happened in the 5800-block of W. Cornelia Avenue at about 9:45 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Police said a 57-year-old man saw a man trying to break into his vehicle.

As the man approached, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the left leg.

The 57-year-old was rushed to an area hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Nobody is in custody. CPD Area Five detectives are investigating.

