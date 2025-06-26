Chicago music producer says expensive valuables stolen during home invasion on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 heard exclusively from a couple terrified to be in their own North Side home after they said they watched on surveillance cameras as a man broke in.

The victims said the suspect got away with thousands of dollars worth of cash and jewelry.

The home invasion and theft happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Cuyler Avenue, Chicago police said.

From making hits with Chicago rappers like G Herbo to now dealing with an apparent burglary at their North Side home, Joshua Buchholtz says a simple mistake cost him thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry, and merchandise. Social security cards and a registered gun are now also in the hands of the suspect.

"So this is the scene of the crime," Buchholtz said. "Our safe was right here."

Buchholtz said they came home to find it ransacked Saturday night.

"Like, it actually happened. We just moved in here. We didn't have time to setup security system, nothing," home burglary victim Karyne Buchholtz said.

"He took about $10,000 cash," Joshua Buchholtz said. "He took a lot of jewelry from me, you know, a lot of jewelry I have been collecting for years. He took my concealed firearm that's registered to me."

The Chicago music producer and artist spoke exclusively with ABC7 before boarding his postponed flight to Paris Fashion Week while the break-in investigation continues at his apartment that his family has lived in for only two weeks.

"As I went and looked, I saw that I may have left the back door open," Joshua Buchholtz said.

The family now has last-minute security precautions in place, like newly-installed cameras.

"We've got the renters' insurance, everything," Karyne Buchholtz said. "Locking your doors, double-checking and triple-checking, at the moment."

"You should have never taken from me," Joshua Buchholtz said. "You should have never came into my home."

The couple said they have given detectives security video from neighbors, showing a man getting into the back of their apartment and then leaving the area, apparently wearing one of the stolen items.

Police would not confirm if that video is part of this investigation, only saying that no one is in custody.

