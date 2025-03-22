24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago police conducting homicide investigation after 2 found dead in Englewood home

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 22, 2025 12:31AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead Friday inside a home on the South Side.

Chicago police said the bodies of two male victims were discovered around 4:22 p.m. in a home in the 6100 block of South Justine Street in Englewood, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims' ages and identities were not yet known.

Their causes of death were also not known.

Area One Detectives continue to investigate the deaths, CPD said.

No further information was immediately available.

