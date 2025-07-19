Chicago police issue warning for robberies, beatings on West Side

The Chicago Police Department has issued a warning following three robberies and beatings that happened July 8 on the West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a new warning from Chicago police about a series of beatings and robberies on the city's West Side.

Police said multiple people were recently targeted the West Side in three separate incidents earlier this month. All of them happened within one hour on July 8.

Each time, two male suspects exited a white Toyota Camry and physically attacked the victims while searching their pockets and stealing property. In one case, the suspects used a vehicle to hit victims who were riding bikes.

The crimes happened at the following locations and times:

- 200 block of South Francisco Avenue on July 8 at 5 a.m.

- 900 block of North Homan Avenue on July 8 at 5:30 a.m.

- 3500 block of West Grand Avenue on July 8 at 5:40 a.m.

No one is in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate.