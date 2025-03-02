Crime Stoppers offering cash rewards in 2 South Side unsolved murder cases

Crime Stoppers hope to solve the murder of David Hobson Jr. and Marc Richmond.

Crime Stoppers hope to solve the murder of David Hobson Jr. and Marc Richmond.

Crime Stoppers hope to solve the murder of David Hobson Jr. and Marc Richmond.

Crime Stoppers hope to solve the murder of David Hobson Jr. and Marc Richmond.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Saturday, officials put up flyers in a new push to solve the murder cases of David Hobson Jr. and Marc Richmond.

Cook County Crime Stoppers passed out fliers in the area where David Hobson Jr., 44, was found shot to death.

On June 25th, 2017, Hobson was found shot to death in car in the 7900-block of South Brandon Avenue near the South Chicago neighborhood.

There was also a push to solved the shooting death of Marc Richmond, 24.

On March 7, 2023, Richmond was shot and killed in an alley near 76th and Kingston.

Crime Stoppers distributed fliers in the South Shore neighborhood in hopes to solve his murder.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in each case.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood