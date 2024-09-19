Thieves drive-off in church's $60K food truck; pastor says Chicago police aren't doing enough

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A West Side pastor urged the thieves who stole the church's food truck to come forward.

In April, surveillance cameras captured the moment thieves stole Kingdom Culture International Ministries' food truck in the middle of the day.

"I was angry when it happened," Pastor Henry Petty said. "They have to be really desperate for them to do that and I pray for them."

Although they filed a report with Chicago police, they feel as if detectives aren't doing enough. So, they turned to ABC7 Chicago's I-Team.

The purple truck with bright lights was used to give warm meals to those in need.

"To me it was like an Elvis Presley limousine food truck," Petty added. "We invested over $60,000 in this truck."

Petty named the truck after his wife Mary Joyce. The couple have worked to feed and pray with their neighbors in Lawndale.

"Mary Monee, my wife, she put so much of her time and ministry that I wanted to do something special, and I thought 'I'm going to name it after her'," he said.

However, the pastor is disappointed with CPD. He said although he turned over the video the police department has not gone out to investigate.

"We have pictures, we have close ups of the guys face we've got, cars, everything. They said: 'Mr. Petty we got a lot going on'. In so many words they said, 'This isn't our priority, but we'll do our best.'"

Chicago Police told the I-Team, "The investigation remains open."

"We're never going to stop ministry and feeding the people," Petty said. "You have ups and downs, but life is great. Every now and then we get a curve ball and we're going to keep on."

Petty hoped that someone will see their story and help them get their truck back so they can continue their work.

Anyone with information regarding the theft can submit an anonymous tip to www.CPDTip.com.

