Thieves stealing guns from parked vehicles in South Loop, Chicago police warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning people about a series of recent thefts from cars parked in the South Loop.

Investigators said in every case but one, an unsecured firearm was taken from each vehicle.

The thieves entered the vehicles by either breaking through the passenger side window or by opening an unlocked door.

Police are urging people to take steps to protect their cars and belongings. That includes buying a gun safe, especially for their cars.

No information was known about the possible offenders, police said.

The crimes happened at the following locations and times:



0-100 block of E. Cermak Rd. on July 21 at 11:30 p.m.

2400 block of S. Michigan Ave. on July 27 at 11:45 p.m.

2200 block of S. Wabash Ave. on July 28 at 2:30 a.m.

2200 block of S. Michigan Ave. on July 29 at 2:50 a.m.

2200 block of S. Wabash Ave. on August 4 at 2:30 a.m.

2000 block of S. Wabash Ave. on August 4 at 1 p.m.

2100 block of S. Wabash Ave. on August 9 at 11 p.m.

2300 block of S. Wabash Ave. on August 15 between 1:00 a.m. and 1:54 a.m.

