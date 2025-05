'Smash-and-grab' burglars target South Loop jewelry store, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Loop jewelry store was victim to a "smash-and-grab" on Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago police said four suspects entered Kay Jewelers at Canal Street and Taylor Street at about noon.

The suspects then smashed the glass of the display cases and took jewelry, police said.

Video captured by ABC7 shows the shattered cases as police investigated.

CPD said the suspects fled southbound on Canal Street in an unknown vehicle.

No injuries were reported. Nobody is in custody.