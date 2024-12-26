UIC officer struck by driver in attempted robbery at 7-Eleven, police say

The incident happened at about 4:11 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 1350 S. Halsted Street on Christmas.

The incident happened at about 4:11 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 1350 S. Halsted Street on Christmas.

The incident happened at about 4:11 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 1350 S. Halsted Street on Christmas.

The incident happened at about 4:11 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 1350 S. Halsted Street on Christmas.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- UIC police are investigating an officer hit by a car during an attempted robbery on Christmas Day.

The incident happened at about 4:11 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 1350 S. Halsted Street.

Police say three suspects broke a window to the store and tried to steal property.

When campus police arrived, they said the suspects got into two cars and intentionally hit a squad car and officer.

The suspects were last seen driving a black Jeep Grant Cherokee and a silver Nissan southbound on I-90/94.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

