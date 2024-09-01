WATCH LIVE

Woman beaten on CTA platform after robbery on Red Line train, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 1, 2024 8:44PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a violent robbery on a CTA Red Line train on the city's South Side.

Police released photos captured by CTA surveillance camera Sunday of the three suspects they are looking for.

The suspects allegedly took a woman's phone just after 2 a.m. Saturday on a CTA train at the 47th Red Line Station near Bronzeville.

After her phone was stolen on the train, the woman was then beaten by the suspects on the CTA platform, police said.

The suspects were described as two males and one female who are between the ages of 18 and 25, Chicago police said.

Anyone with information about the crime has been asked to call police.

No further information was immediately available.

