Woman charged after 1 child killed, 2 injured in Logan Square stabbing before house fire, police say

Chicago police said Wendy Tolbert is charged after a Logan Square fire and stabbing killed a four-year-old Jordan Wallace and injured two other children.

Chicago police said Wendy Tolbert is charged after a Logan Square fire and stabbing killed a four-year-old Jordan Wallace and injured two other children.

Chicago police said Wendy Tolbert is charged after a Logan Square fire and stabbing killed a four-year-old Jordan Wallace and injured two other children.

Chicago police said Wendy Tolbert is charged after a Logan Square fire and stabbing killed a four-year-old Jordan Wallace and injured two other children.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman is now facing charges in a deadly stabbing and fire on the Northwest Side, police said.

Wendy Tolbert, 45, is charged with first degree murder attempted murder and arson, among several other charges.

First responders were called to a home on Friday near Palmer Street and Lawndale Avenue in Logan Square.

Police said Tolbert stabbed three children killing a four-year-old before setting the house on fire. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Jordan Wallace.

At last check, the surviving children are still in the hospital in critical condition.

Police would not confirm Tolbert's relationship with the children, only calling this case domestic in nature.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood