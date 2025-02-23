24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman shot to death, 1 in custody in Grand Crossing, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 23, 2025 4:41PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died after being shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the 7600-block of S. Ingleside Avenue on Sunday, Chicago police said.

CPD officers responded to a wellfare check at about 6 a.m. and found an unresponsive victim.

The victim was a 35-year-old woman, she had been shot in the arm.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

One person was taken into custody and a gun was found at the scene, police said.

Chicago Police Area Two detectives are investigating.

