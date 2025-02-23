Woman shot to death, 1 in custody in Grand Crossing, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died after being shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
The shooting happened in the 7600-block of S. Ingleside Avenue on Sunday, Chicago police said.
CPD officers responded to a wellfare check at about 6 a.m. and found an unresponsive victim.
The victim was a 35-year-old woman, she had been shot in the arm.
She was rushed to the hospital where she died.
One person was taken into custody and a gun was found at the scene, police said.
Chicago Police Area Two detectives are investigating.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood