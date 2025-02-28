24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

CDOT installing 50 new speed cameras across Chicago this year

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, February 28, 2025 11:08AM
CDOT installing 50 new speed cameras across city this year
The Chicago Department of Transportation is installing fifty new speed cameras this yea, but their locations have not yet been announced.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Transportation is installing fifty new speed cameras this year.

They will be installed on a rolling basis throughout the year.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Their locations are not being disclosed right now. That won't happen until the cameras are about to be activated.

The Department of Transportation picked the locations based on crash data and public feedback.

There will be a 30-day warning period at each location. Those who violate the speed limit during that period will get a warning.

The fine is $35 for traveling 6-10 miles per hour over the speed limit. It increases to $100 dollars for 11 miles-per-hour or more over the speed limit.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW