Deputy mayor on safety talks quarterly update to plan, ShotSpotter replacement proposals

Chicago Deputy Mayor Darien Gatewood joined ABC7 to talk about an update to the People's Plan For Community Safety.

Chicago Deputy Mayor Darien Gatewood joined ABC7 to talk about an update to the People's Plan For Community Safety.

Chicago Deputy Mayor Darien Gatewood joined ABC7 to talk about an update to the People's Plan For Community Safety.

Chicago Deputy Mayor Darien Gatewood joined ABC7 to talk about an update to the People's Plan For Community Safety.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's an event Tuesday about the People's Plan For Community Safety.

Chicago Deputy Mayor Darien Gatewood joined ABC7 to talk about the event, which he said was a quarterly update on the plan launched last December.

Gatewood said it is the third quarterly meeting that is open to the public.

"We are really excited to get people updates on the work that has been happening," Gatewood said.

Gatewood also spoke about the end of ShotSpotter and proposals for a replacement.

"The RFI is open now," Gatewood said. "We are going through that process. Again, it closes November 1. We will be able to review all of the proposals that have been submitted."