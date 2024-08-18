Donald Trump supporters hold rally in Woodstock ahead of Chicago DNC

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- While Democrats are preparing for their convention in Chicago, many Republicans are gathering in the northwest suburbs.

They're taking part in a pro-Trump rally, which is underway Sunday afternoon.

It is a day-long rally event being held by Donald Trump supporters in Woodstock. Hundreds filled the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock, rallying in support of the former president on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.

"They're having their party downtown. We're having our party here," rally organizer Tom Meredith said.

The timing is no coincidence. It was set to show that their candidate also has strong support in the Chicago area as thousands of people are converging in Chicago for this week's DNC.

The Illinois GOP is seeking to strengthen the backing for their down-ballot candidates in a state where the top of the ticket is not in play.

It's going to be an opportunity to share what our vision is, and I think we're going to provide a better vision," Illinois Republican Party Co-Chairman Aaron Del Marco said.

Among those in attendance was Project Hood's Pastor Corey Brooks, who was also on stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month.

"Today is the alternative to a lot of the things that are going on in the City of Chicago," Brooks said. "It's our opportunity to stand up for the principles and policies that we believe will make America better."

While McHenry County is reliably Republican, the margins in recent years have gotten tighter. In 2020, Trump won the popular vote there by only two percentage points. That is why those in attendance Sunday kept highlighting the need to get out the vote, not just in the county, but also across the state.

"We have to show the flag," said Val Ojeda with the Hispanic Coalition for Trump. "We have to show the Democrats we're not playing around. We're going to hold them accountable... If you don't vote, you don't matter. You have to get out and vote."

While the DNC will garner most of the attention this week in Chicago, Illinois GOP officials told ABC7 they will be raising their voices each day as well as they continue to campaign not just for Donald Trump, but for all of their down-ballot Republican candidates as well.

