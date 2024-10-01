Chicago Drives Electric returns to Oakbrook Terrace this weekend with EV test drives

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- This weekend is your chance to test drive an electric vehicle.

This is the third year for Chicago Drives Electric here at the Chicago Automobile Trade Association headquarters in Oakbrook.

"The fall Chicago Drives Electric event filled a void we originally didn't realize how badly it existed, bringing much needed EV education to residents of the Chicagoland area," said CATA President Jennifer Morand. "Whether you're a seasoned EV enthusiast or new to the world of electric mobility, Chicago Drives Electric offers something for everyone to discover."

The electrified vehicles available for test drives include:

Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi Q8 e-tron

BMW iX

BMW i4

BMW i5

BMW i7

Cadillac LYRIQ

Chevrolet Blazer EV RS

Chevrolet Equinox EV 2RS

Chevrolet Silverado EV RST

Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford Mach-e

GMC Hummer EV SUT

GMC Hummer EV SUV

GMC Sierra Denali EV

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Limited

Hyundai IONIQ 6

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited

Kia EV6

Kia EV9

Kia Niro EV

Kia Sorento PHEV

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota Camry XLE

Toyota Prius Prime

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Volkswagen ID.4

Volvo EX90

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Attendees must pre-register for a timeslot; tickets and registration is now open at ChicagoDrivesElectric.com. Test drive slots are limited to first come, first served. Participants who plan to drive must have a valid driver's license. The hours are as follows: Oct. 3 (2-6 p.m.) and Oct. 4-6 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.).

For more information, visit www.chicagoautoshow.com/about-the-show/chicago-drives-electric-2024/.