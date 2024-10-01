Chicago Drives Electric returns to Oakbrook Terrace this weekend with EV test drives

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- This weekend is your chance to test drive an electric vehicle.
This is the third year for Chicago Drives Electric here at the Chicago Automobile Trade Association headquarters in Oakbrook.
"The fall Chicago Drives Electric event filled a void we originally didn't realize how badly it existed, bringing much needed EV education to residents of the Chicagoland area," said CATA President Jennifer Morand. "Whether you're a seasoned EV enthusiast or new to the world of electric mobility, Chicago Drives Electric offers something for everyone to discover."
The electrified vehicles available for test drives include:
Audi Q4 e-tron
Audi Q8 e-tron
BMW iX
BMW i4
BMW i5
BMW i7
Cadillac LYRIQ
Chevrolet Blazer EV RS
Chevrolet Equinox EV 2RS
Chevrolet Silverado EV RST
Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford Mach-e
GMC Hummer EV SUT
GMC Hummer EV SUV
GMC Sierra Denali EV
Hyundai IONIQ 5
Hyundai IONIQ 5 Limited
Hyundai IONIQ 6
Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited
Kia EV6
Kia EV9
Kia Niro EV
Kia Sorento PHEV
Toyota bZ4X
Toyota Camry XLE
Toyota Prius Prime
Toyota RAV4 Prime
Volkswagen ID.4
Volvo EX90
Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
Attendees must pre-register for a timeslot; tickets and registration is now open at ChicagoDrivesElectric.com. Test drive slots are limited to first come, first served. Participants who plan to drive must have a valid driver's license. The hours are as follows: Oct. 3 (2-6 p.m.) and Oct. 4-6 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.).
For more information, visit www.chicagoautoshow.com/about-the-show/chicago-drives-electric-2024/.