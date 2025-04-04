Griffin Museum of Science and Industry hosting 'Robot Block Party'

The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry is hosting its annual "Robot Block Party" event Friday and Saturday at the Griffin MSI in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry is always a great place to visit, but this weekend is extra special.

They are hosting their yearly Robot Block Party on Friday and Saturday, where you can see incredible robotic inventions.

ABC7 was joined in studio Thursday by the museum's head curator Dr. Voula Saridakis, and she brought one of the robots with her.

Dr. Saridakis spoke about what people will see at the Robot Block Party, why it is important for Griffin MSI to highlight robotics work happening in the community, how the event ties in with National Robotics Week and more.

The Robot Block Party is happening Friday and Saturday at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

More information can be found at msichicago.org.