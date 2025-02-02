Portillo's beats McDonald's for best value in fast food, consumer survey says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Portillo's beat McDonald's for best value in fast food, according to a new consumer survey from William Blair.

McDonald's and other chains are trying to win back customers with value meals.

However, Portillo's executives said they're not interested in quick wins when it comes to pricing.

Instead, the Chicago-based chain keeps its menu of favorites like Italian beef and hot dogs, which keeps loyal customers coming back.

Portillo's made headlines at the 2025 ICR Conference in Orlando, QSR Magazine reported.