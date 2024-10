Chicago firefighter seriously injured while battling fire in Burnside, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter was injured while battling a fire on the city's South Side on Friday night, CFD said.

The fire broke out at around 9 p.m. near 90th and Langley in the city's Burnside neighborhood, the fire department said.

The injured firefighter was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in serious to critical condition, CFD said.

CFD did not say how the firefighter was injured.

A cause of the fire is not yet known.