Chicago firefighter injured in San Francisco triathlon: 'I can't move. I'm paralyzed'

Chicago Fire Department Firefighter Jose Perez is facing a difficult recovery after being injured in San Francisco's Escape from Alcatraz triathlon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter faces a difficult recovery after he was injured during a triathlon.

Jose Perez said he takes part in three to four triathlons a year and was looking forward to the Escape from Alcatraz race earlier this month.

But when he jumped into the San Francisco Bay to begin the swim portion, he said, another competitor landed on top of him.

"Immediately, I just knew. I can't move. I'm paralyzed," Perez said.

Perez's fellow firefighters have launched a GoFundMe to help him cover medical expenses.