LIVE | Firefighters battle house fire in Portage Park, video shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chopper 7 was over the scene as dozens of Chicago firefighters battled a house blaze on Monday morning.

The house fire started around 5:30 a.m. at a house at Waveland and Marmora avenues in the Portage Park neighborhood.

CTA was rerouting the #91 Austin buses as firefighters worked on the fire.

It is unknown if anybody was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story.