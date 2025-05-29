First responders stress water safety ahead of busy summer months: 'Dont' do anything stupid'

First responders in Chicago stressed water safety ahead of busy summer months at Lake Michigan.

First responders in Chicago stressed water safety ahead of busy summer months at Lake Michigan.

First responders in Chicago stressed water safety ahead of busy summer months at Lake Michigan.

First responders in Chicago stressed water safety ahead of busy summer months at Lake Michigan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the weather warms up, more people will be heading to Chicago's beaches.

Chicago firefighters and the Coast Guard displayed how fast a day on the water can turn dangerous.

CFD said they keep 30 divers on call every day as a precaution.

Officials from the fire department, Chicago police department, Office of Emergency Management Chicago, the Park District and the U.S. Coast Guard teamed up to give a live demonstration of rescuing a victim in Lake Michigan.

This is a safety demonstration on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

They emphasized the importance of wearing a life jacket and to check the requirements needed to captain a boat.

They also urged to never swim alone or at night; and only swim if a lifeguard is near.

OEMC partnered with Marvel Comics to and use the character "Ironheart" to bring preparedness information to the city.

The campaign features topics like reporting suspicious activity and severe weather.