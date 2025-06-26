Chicago hosts "Take Flight with The Paper Plane" with Italian distiller Francesca Nonino

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A splash of Italian heritage is coming to Chicago's Lakeview East. Sixth-generation distiller Francesca Nonino brought her signature "Paper Plane" cocktail to ABC7 Eyewitness ahead of a special tasting event at Mariano's Lakeview East. The event, Take Flight with the Paper Plane, happens Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Guests can sip Amaro Nonino cocktails, enjoy local bites, and meet Nonino - a sommelier and global ambassador for her family's legendary grappa brand. The featured drink blends Amaro Nonino with Aperol, bourbon and lemon juice - shaken and served up.

"It's not just a cocktail," Nonino said. "It's a taste of tradition."

More info at marianos.com.