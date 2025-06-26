24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago hosts "Take Flight with The Paper Plane" with Italian distiller Francesca Nonino

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Thursday, June 26, 2025 1:19PM
Chicago hosts 'Take Flight with The Paper Plane' with Italian distiller Francesca Nonino
A splash of Italian heritage is coming to Chicago's Lakeview East. 

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A splash of Italian heritage is coming to Chicago's Lakeview East. Sixth-generation distiller Francesca Nonino brought her signature "Paper Plane" cocktail to ABC7 Eyewitness ahead of a special tasting event at Mariano's Lakeview East. The event, Take Flight with the Paper Plane, happens Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Guests can sip Amaro Nonino cocktails, enjoy local bites, and meet Nonino - a sommelier and global ambassador for her family's legendary grappa brand. The featured drink blends Amaro Nonino with Aperol, bourbon and lemon juice - shaken and served up.

"It's not just a cocktail," Nonino said. "It's a taste of tradition."

More info at marianos.com.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW