Chicago Jewish groups concerned about antisemitism, violence at DNC protests

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local Jewish groups raised concerns about safety around the Democratic National Convention, fearing pro-Palestinian protests could bring violence and antisemitic rhetoric.

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters are expected to gather at Union Park for what is being called the March on the DNC. While organizers insist they're confident in their ability to carry it off peacefully, Jewish leaders expressed concerns regarding some of the groups coming from around the country who may not have a peaceful agenda.

Over the last 10 months, the Chicago area has seen antisemitic incidents skyrocket at the same time as dozens of pro-Palestinian protests have been held to voice anger over the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. And while, for the most part, they have gone off peacefully, Jewish leaders fear that will change when the DNC gets underway.

"It is time for Chicago to wake up because we are next," said David Goldenberg of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

According to the ADL, the groups behind recent violent incident sin both Philadelphia and Washington D.C., where monuments were defaced and police officers injured, are coming to Chicago and are behind a protest being called for on August 20 outside the Israeli consulate. Its tagline is "Make it great like '68."

"That is the fact and that is the reality. They also said we are putting this all together over the March on the DNC. This ain't about the March on the DNC. It's about all the stuff that's happening around it," said Goldenberg.

Pro-Palestinian leaders representing the August 19 march on the DNC, as well as separate protests on August 21 and 22, said the ADL is fear mongering, but also publicly disassociated themselves from the August 20 protest.

"I'm confident in our ability to organize here in Chicago. We have a proven track record and I'm confident that we'll see that during the March on the DNC as well," said Muhammad Sankari of the U.S.-Palestinian Community Network.

Just as CPD Supt. Larry Snelling has repeatedly said that protesters' free speech rights will be protected as long as they don't resort to vandalism or violence, march organizers issued their own caveat Thursday.

"We're hoping there are no provocations from the police. There are no provocations from people who are pro-genocide, that we can go off without incident as long as everyone has their rights respected and we can protest," Sankari said.

The exact route protesters will take on August 19 remains unclear, with a federal judge expected to rule on a lawsuit filed by the Coalition to March on the DNC before the end of this week.

