2-month-old baby safe after taken from mother in Edgewater: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 2-month-old baby is safe, after someone grabbed her from her mother Friday afternoon on the North Side, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old woman was on the sidewalk with her baby just before 12:25 p.m. in the 1100-block of West Granville Avenue in Edgewater when the incident took place, CPD said.

The suspect took the baby girl from the woman and ran off, police said.

The suspect was later taken into custody nearby, in the 1000-block of West Glenlake Avenue, police said.

Charges are pending against the suspect, police said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.