Shop local during 'Small Business Sundays' at SOPHY Hotel

The pop-up will be open each Sunday in November from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. at the SOPHY hotel.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shoppers can get a head start for the holidays on the city's South Side.

"Small Business Sundays" kicked off on the first Sunday of November at SOPHY, a luxury hotel in Hyde Park.

The pop-up series runs each Sunday in November from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the hotel's Mesler Kitchen.

Each week, a different local vendor will have the opportunity to showcase their products.

Sandi Robinson visited ABC7 Chicago to tell Mark Rivera and Samantha Chatman more about the series, this year's vendors and why the community's support matters.

To learn more about the event, click here.