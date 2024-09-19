Chicago's Catch 35 closing after serving the Loop for decades

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A well-known, long-running eatery in the Loop is closing its doors.

Seafood restaurant Catch 35 at Wacker and Dearborn will close their Leo Burnett Building location next month.

Its breakfast and lunch companion Catch and Carry will also close.

Owner Sam Berngard told ABC7 Chicago they never truly recovered from pandemic shutdowns.

He added that more people are working from home and aren't looking to eat in the Loop.

The restaurant which featured live Jazz has been operating on the ground floor of the Leo Burnett Building for 35 years.

The restaurant's last day will be October 19.

Their Naperville location is not affected. Berngard said the suburban location is actually hiring.