Chicago man sentenced in kidnapping, sexually assaulting drivers at gunpoint

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man was sentenced for kidnapping sexually assaulting multiple drivers at gunpoint.

Andrew Anania, 29, was found guilty in a series of kidnappings and assaults in 2021, according to the Northern District of Illinois U.S. Attorney's Office.

Officials said Anania kidnapped an Uber driver on March 8, 2021, in Darien. He pulled out a gun and forced her to drive to park in a Chicago alley where he sexually assaulted and then ran away.

Two days later, Anania and Walter Moran kidnapped another woman who was on her way to work in Cicero. In that case Anania pointed a gun at the driver and instructed her to drive to Chicago, where Moran exchanged gunfire with others. The pair eventually released the victim and took her car.

Nearly four years after the crimes, a jury convicted Anania on kidnapping, carjacking, and firearm charges.

Anania had already pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a driver on February 27, 2021. The woman escaped when the car stopped at an intersection. Anania fled and crashed the vehicle a short time later.

Officials said Anania committed all the assaults while awaiting trial in a separate federal firearm case.

U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang sentenced Anania to 50 years in prison in May 2025.

Moran, of Cicero, also pleaded guilty last year to kidnapping and carjacking charges. He was sentenced in April to 15 years and eight months in federal prison.

