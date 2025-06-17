24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago man wrongfully incarcerated for murder of young boy gets certificate of innocence

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 12:42PM
Chicago man wrongfully incarcerated for murder gets certificate of innocence
Brian Beals was released from prison in December 2023.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man who was wrongfully convicted of murder has been granted a certificate of innocence from the Cook County Circuit Court.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Brian Beals spent 35 years behind bars for the 1988 murder of a Demetrius Campbell, 6, and injuring his mother Valerie Campbell in Englewood.

"Beals was the intended target of the gunfire that hit the Campbells, but in a mystifying twist of fate, within minutes, he went from being a would-be homicide victim to the lone suspect accused of shooting the Campbells," said Romanucci & Blandin, who represent Beals.

He was convicted in January 1990, the conviction was largely based on witness testimony.

A judge vacated his conviction in December 2023 after Beals' attorneys presented new evidence.

RELATED | Man wrongfully incarcerated for 35 years seeks to increase maximum compensation for IL exonerees

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW