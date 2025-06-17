Chicago man wrongfully incarcerated for murder of young boy gets certificate of innocence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man who was wrongfully convicted of murder has been granted a certificate of innocence from the Cook County Circuit Court.
Brian Beals spent 35 years behind bars for the 1988 murder of a Demetrius Campbell, 6, and injuring his mother Valerie Campbell in Englewood.
"Beals was the intended target of the gunfire that hit the Campbells, but in a mystifying twist of fate, within minutes, he went from being a would-be homicide victim to the lone suspect accused of shooting the Campbells," said Romanucci & Blandin, who represent Beals.
He was convicted in January 1990, the conviction was largely based on witness testimony.
A judge vacated his conviction in December 2023 after Beals' attorneys presented new evidence.
