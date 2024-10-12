Lincoln Park man runs marathon around his block to support homeless community

Ahead of the 2024 Chicago Marathon, Lincoln Park man Matt Brusich ran 26.2 miles around his own block Saturday to support the homeless community.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ahead of the Chicago Marathon, a local man has come up with an interesting way to raise money for the unhoused community in his area.

Lincoln Park man Matt Brusich ran 26.2 miles around his own block on Saturday.

Brusich started running at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and finished after 4 p.m., doing it all for a truly worthy cause to support the neighborhood's homeless community.

The one-man race consisted of nearly 80 themed laps around the North Side neighborhood.

Brusich was able to get the race sanctioned by the U.S. Track and Field National Office, and he even got a pizza named after him for the event.

