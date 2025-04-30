Marist High School soccer star, military child recognized for work on and off field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- April is the month of the military child. It's shining a light on sacrifices that children from military families make.

On Wednesday, a Marist High School student-athlete and son of an Army dad was honored for his work in the community.

Throughout his childhood, Christian Bedgood would spend weeks at a time away from his dad because his dad was serving the country. Bedgood said that gave him even more motivation to follow the footsteps of living a life of service.

"I was wondering, like, who were they cheering for? And I walked in, everyone was looking at me," Bedgood said. "So I turned around, because I'm like, I don't know if, like, if I should be here."

It was the right place and the right time. Bedgood walked into a surprise standing ovation by the entire Marist High School, celebrating his heart to give back to the community.

Just to do things for other people will go a long way, and it could inspire other people to do things for people in need. Christian Bedgood, Marist High School senior

"Giving back is something everyone should do," Bedgood said. "Not everyone has what you have. Some people have more. Some people have less."

The Marist soccer star was selected by the Buddy's Helpers Making A Difference On And Off The Field campaign.

While he dominates the soccer field, he balances out his time doing things like cleaning and restoring senior citizen homes, collecting donations for women's shelters and delivering bikes to elementary students.

"Even when their father was away, they always communicated with him, let me say that, but just emphasizing and instilling those values that we wanted both sons to have, that you should have, a life of service, of serving others," said Tahira Bedgood, Christian's Bedgood's mother.

Much of Bedgood's philanthropy stemmed from his parents, especially his dad, who recently retired from the Army.

"We're going to treat everybody well," said Deondre Bedgood, Christian's Bedgood's father. "We're going to do things of service, because that is the foundation for our family and what keeps us together."

On Wednesday, Bedgood made his parents and school proud.

"These kids are my kids, so it's super special for me that one of our kids, especially this guy, is able to be in this moment," Marist High School principal Meg Dunneback said.

As Bedgood prepares to play for a soccer team in Italy after graduation, he said he wants to build up the next generation of leaders.

Bedgood will get $250 to donate to his charity of choice, and he said he's already thinking of using the two sports tickets he was gifted on a Liverpool match.