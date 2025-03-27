Val Warner, Ald. Nicole Lee go on 'Neighborhood Walk' through Bridgeport

Val Warner and 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee went on a "Neighborhood Walk" through Bridgeport on South Side, the home of the Chicago White Sox.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On the latest edition of "Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk with Val Warner," one of Chicago's oldest neighborhoods was featured.

That would be Bridgeport the home of the Chicago White Sox and five mayors, including both Richard J. Daley and Richard M. Daley.

Warner's guide in Bridgeport was Chicago Ald. Nicole Lee of the 11th Ward, the city's first-ever Chinese-American alderperson.

Lee was born in Chinatown and spent much of her youth in nearby Bridgeport, a former stronghold of Irish Catholics and Eastern Europeans, which is now over 40% Chinese.

Warner and Lee started their walk at one of the city's most unique nature preserves: Palmisano Park. This park was once a quarry, but now it is one of the main locations for Bridgeport residents who want to enjoy the outdoors.

Next up was Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox, who open the regular season at their Bridgeport home on Thursday.

The White Sox have played at the intersection of 35th Street and Shields Avenue for 114 years, longer than any other major league team. For the past 34 years, they've played at Rate Field. And for the 80 years before that, they played across the street at old Comiskey Park.

"You can't think of the White Sox and not think of Bridgeport," Lee sad. "The Sox are part of the DNA of this community."

Warner and Lee then walked to the Heritage Museum of Asian Art, a museum located in the old Speigel catalogue building on 35th Street. This location is filled with art from dozens of Asian countries.

"People are surprised when they hear about this major museum located in Bridgeport," Lee said.

After that, the duo walked to the Ramova Theater at 3520 S. Halsted St. This former movie palace re-opened at the end of 2023 as a performance venue.

"The last movie shown here was 'Police Academy 2' [ in 1985 ] ," Lee recalled. "It sat vacant for decades until a group of developers came in and they saw some real potential here."

Lee and Warner then walked to one of Chicago's oldest taverns; Shinnick's Pub at 38th and Union. This classic Chicago neighborhood bar opened back in 1938, and it is still owned by the same family.

They ended their Bridgeport tour at a new restaurant at 35th and Halsted: Stussy's Diner. This Black-owned, 50s-themed restaurant is in the location of the legendary Bridgeport Diner, which was open for decades before closing in 2022.

