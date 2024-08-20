Chicago O'Hare K-9 Badger up for TSA's 2024 Cutest Canine

Badger, the 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, works at O'Hare and is up for TSA's 2024 Cutest Canine.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the K-9 officers working at O'Hare could win the 2024 Cutest Canine contest - with your vote.

Badger, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, is one of four finalists in this year's contest.

Voting is being conducted on TSA's social media platforms including Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

Voting for Badger is open until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21. If he advances to the next round, voting will also start Wednesday. The winner will be announced Monday, Aug. 26.

Badger's handler Herb, with whom he's been paired for five years, said he's a fun-loving, hard-working pup who loves salmon bites and chasing his foam ball.

