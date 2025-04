Chicago philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson hosting grocery and gas giveaway for seniors on Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago philanthropist and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas and grocery giveaway for seniors on Saturday.

Participants in the gas giveaway will receive $50 in free gas.

People who sign up for the grocery giveaway will get a $25 gift card that must be used the same day.

The giveaway is happening at several locations around Chicago.

Anyone interested must register. Click here for more information.