WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 fatally struck by car on South Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 22, 2024 10:41AM
1 fatally struck by car on South Side: CPD
Chicago police said a person was struck and killed by a car on the South Side Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was struck and killed by a car on the South Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

A 22-year-old man was driving north in the 11500-block of Vincennes Avenue when police said he felt his vehicle hit something on the road.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The man got out of his car and found a male victim on the ground, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim may have been laying in the street before he was hit.

No citations were issued and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW