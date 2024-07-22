1 fatally struck by car on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was struck and killed by a car on the South Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

A 22-year-old man was driving north in the 11500-block of Vincennes Avenue when police said he felt his vehicle hit something on the road.

The man got out of his car and found a male victim on the ground, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim may have been laying in the street before he was hit.

No citations were issued and Area Two detectives are investigating.