Chicago police conducting internal investigation after video shows man being hit during arrest

Chicago police said they are conducting an internal investigation after video showed a man, Lorenzo Williams, being hit by officers during an arrest.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police say they are investigating the arrest of a man who is seen in being hit in the face by an object while being taken into custody.

Content warning: The video in the player above may be difficult to watch.

There is video of the Tuesday evening on the city's Near North Side. The man who was arrested has now filed a lawsuit.

A rally is planned for Thursday night by people who are calling for the officers involved to be fired.

The Chicago Police Department acknowledged an internal investigation during a press conference Thursday.

It's not a complete video. It doesn't show everything... as the investigation unfolds, we'll be getting out more information. Larry Snelling, Chicago Police Department Superintendent

"Yes. We are aware of the video," Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling said. "It's not a complete video. It doesn't show everything. What I can tell you right now is that... that ended in an arrest, there was a gun recovery at the time. But what I will tell you is that the Chicago Police Department, myself, we take these things seriously. There's an internal investigation that's been launched. The night that this occurred, there was a complaint register number pulled by one of our members just to make sure that this is investigated properly. And as the investigation unfolds, we'll be getting out more information."

The video, which was posted on social media, shows a man on the ground being hit with a radio and then a gun put in his face. The man on the ground has been identified by Chicago police as 32-year-old Lorenzo D. Williams.

Police said the video posted online does not show the entire interaction with police.

Williams has been charged with four counts of resisting arrest, aggravated assault of an officer and unlawful possession of a firearm, as Williams is a convicted felon. According to a police report, Williams was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Prosecutors said two officers were also injured in the struggle.

In a Chicago police report, the attesting officer described watching the area of Iowa and Cambridge, known for gang and illegal drug activities, and when officers approached Williams, they said he ran. In the 800 block of North Cambridge Avenue, officers caught up to him and they alleged Williams was trying to grab a loaded gun in his waistband and did not comply with commands.

Frank Chapman is the founder of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. He has planned a rally Thursday evening, demanding the officers involved be fired.

The attesting officer in the police report has not been charged, therefore ABC7 is not using his name. The same officer was among 13 officers involved in the botched raid of Anjanette Young's home in 2019.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability told ABC7 Thursday a complaint was filed in the Tuesday incident, and their office will investigate.

Williams is suing the City of Chicago and the Chicago Police Department, alleging assault and battery.

ABC7 has reached out to the city for a comment and is still waiting to hear back.