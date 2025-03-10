24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago police investigating outside AMC movie theater in Streeterville

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 10, 2025 3:34AM
Chicago police conducted an investigation Sunday outside the AMC River East 21 movie theater on East Illinois Street in River North.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a large police presence Sunday outside of a movie theater in downtown Chicago.

Police could be seen investigating an incident after 8 p.m. outside of the AMC River East 21 theater in the 300 block of East Illinois Street in Streeterville, Chicago police said.

ABC7 was told officers were responding to call of shots fired, but it was not yet known if anyone was shot.

No further information was immediately available.

